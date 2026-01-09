Bluff Exposed: YSRCP Tears Into Coalition Over Rayalaseema Irrigation

The YSR Congress Party has launched a scathing attack on the ruling coalition for what it called reckless, misleading, and politically motivated remarks on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLI).

Addressing the media on Friday, YSRCP General Secretary Gadikota Srikanth Reddy accused the coalition of deliberately peddling a false narrative by dragging the Muchumarri project into the RLI debate, despite there being no connection between the two. He demanded that the RLI works be resumed and completed immediately, warning that any further delay would amount to a betrayal of Rayalaseema’s long-standing aspirations.

Calling it a case of political bluff being exposed, Srikanth Reddy said the coalition stood embarrassed after Revanth Reddy’s statement on the floor of the House, which effectively contradicted their claims. He said the coalition’s comments had deeply hurt the sentiments of Rayalaseema’s people and were driven purely by jealousy to deny credit to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Instead of correcting its course, he alleged, the coalition government — led by Chandrababu Naidu — has chosen to respond with lies and counterattacks. He further pointed out that the Muchumarri project was originally initiated by Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and accused the current irrigation minister of having “no basic understanding” of his own department.

Srikanth Reddy also accused Chandrababu Naidu of turning the Polavaram Project into a symbol of mismanagement by taking it over from the Centre for political gains and leaving it in disarray. He warned that the people of Rayalaseema are emotionally and historically invested in the RLI and are prepared to fight for it if needed.

While YS Jagan Mohan Reddy worked to make Rayalaseema green and drought-free, Srikanth Reddy alleged, Chandrababu Naidu has consistently shown disregard for the region, diverting massive funds to Amaravati at the expense of other parts of the state. “This selective development exposes the coalition’s priorities — and Rayalaseema is clearly not one of them,” he said.