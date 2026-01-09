Chandigarh Schools Holiday Till January 13 Due to Severe Cold Wave

Ongoing cold wave conditions have led to an extension of winter holidays for schools in Chandigarh and parts of Punjab. Authorities have confirmed that all schools in Chandigarh will stay shut until January 13 to ensure the safety of students and staff amid harsh weather conditions.

Earlier, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced that schools across the state—from pre-nursery to Class 12—would remain closed until January 13 due to extreme cold and dense fog. With Makar Sankranti/Maghi falling on January 14, which is likely to be observed as a holiday, regular classroom activities are expected to resume only after that date.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, temperatures across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh have continued to stay well below seasonal averages. Several districts reported cold day conditions and dense fog, severely affecting daily life.

In Punjab, the average maximum temperature showed a marginal rise of 0.1°C compared to the previous day but remained 5.5°C below normal. The highest daytime temperature in the state was recorded at Thein Dam (AWS) at 16.3°C. Other major cities recorded much lower readings, with Amritsar at 10.4°C, Bathinda at 9.8°C, and Ludhiana at 12.0°C. No rainfall was reported across the state during the last 24 hours.

In Haryana, the average maximum temperature increased slightly by 0.3°C but was still 3.8°C below normal. The highest temperature was observed in Gurgaon (AWS) at 17.3°C, while cities such as Hisar, Karnal, Sirsa, and Ambala recorded maximums ranging between 11.6°C and 13.1°C. Like Punjab, Haryana also witnessed dry weather with no rainfall.

IMD’s district-level forecasts indicate that dense to very dense fog was reported at isolated locations in Punjab and Haryana on January 8, along with persistent cold wave and cold day conditions in several areas.

Given the prevailing weather situation, education authorities have advised parents and students to stay alert for further updates. For now, schools will remain closed until mid-January, with reopening expected only after conditions improve and scheduled holidays conclude.