Prabhas Fans Question Makers Over Missing Scene in The Raja Saab

Prabhas’ much-awaited film The Raja Saab has generated massive buzz ever since its trailer was released. While the fantasy-horror entertainer has impressed audiences with its visuals and scale, a section of fans has expressed disappointment over a crucial scene reportedly missing from the trailer.

According to fans, a particular sequence that was earlier expected to be part of the promotional material did not feature in the official trailer. This has led to heated discussions on social media, with many fans questioning the makers’ decision to exclude the scene. Several Prabhas fans took to comment sections, stating that the missing moment would have elevated the trailer’s impact further.

Despite the criticism, The Raja Saab continues to enjoy strong hype, with Prabhas’ screen presence, unique genre blend, and grand visuals receiving praise. Industry insiders suggest that the omitted scene may still be part of the film and could have been intentionally held back to maintain suspense ahead of the theatrical release.

Meanwhile, fans are urging the makers to release additional promotional content or clarify whether the scene will appear in the final cut of the movie. With expectations running high, The Raja Saab remains one of the most talked-about upcoming films, and all eyes are now on its release.