School Holiday on January 10? State-Wise Closure Update for Students

Parents and students across India are checking whether January 10 is a school holiday. For most states, January 10 is a regular working day for schools. However, in several regions, schools will remain closed due to Sankranti–Pongal holidays and winter vacation extensions caused by cold wave conditions.

Here is a clear, state-wise breakdown of where schools are open and where they are closed on January 10.

States Where Schools Are Closed on January 10

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will remain closed from January 10 as Sankranti holidays begin. Many private and government schools have announced holidays from January 10 or January 11, with classes expected to resume after the festival celebrations.

Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, schools have declared Pongal holidays ahead of the harvest festival. With Bhogi, Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal, and Kaanum Pongal approaching, most schools will remain closed starting January 10.

Karnataka

Several districts in Karnataka have announced school holidays around Sankranti, especially in rural and semi-urban regions. Many institutions have begun their festive break from January 10.

Kerala

Schools in Kerala are also observing holiday breaks linked to Pongal and regional observances, resulting in closures in many areas from January 10.

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, schools in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur remain closed until January 15 due to an extended winter vacation amid cold wave conditions affecting North and Central India.

Delhi

Schools in Delhi continue to remain shut till January 15 following government orders to protect students from severe cold and dense fog. Classes will resume only after the winter break ends.

Uttar Pradesh and North India

Several districts in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and parts of Punjab have extended school holidays or shifted to online classes because of cold wave conditions. Many schools remain closed on January 10.

States Where Schools Are Likely Open on January 10

In states where no festival holidays or weather-related closures are in effect, schools are expected to function as usual. This includes parts of:

Gujarat

West Bengal

Odisha

Chhattisgarh

Assam

Madhya Pradesh

Parents are advised to confirm with individual schools, as holiday decisions may vary by district or management.

Final Summary

January 10 is a working day for most schools in India

Schools are closed in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala due to Sankranti–Pongal holidays

Schools in Maharashtra and Delhi remain closed till January 15 because of winter vacations and cold wave conditions

Several North Indian states continue partial or full closures due to extreme weather

Students and parents should stay in touch with school authorities for exact reopening dates, as holiday schedules may differ between government and private institutions.

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