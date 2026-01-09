Hyderabad to Host Hot Air Balloon Festival from January 16 to 18

Hyderabad is set to offer a breathtaking aerial experience as the Telangana Tourism Department gears up to host a hot air balloon festival from January 16 to 18. The three-day event will feature long-distance daytime balloon rides from select locations on the city outskirts, along with a spectacular night glow balloon show at the Parade Ground.

As part of the festival, 15 international-standard hot air balloons from European countries, operated by experienced foreign pilots, will take to the skies. Each ride is expected to cover a distance of nearly 10 kilometres and last around 40 minutes, offering passengers a panoramic view of the city’s surroundings.

To facilitate the daytime flights, authorities have identified three launch locations — Hyderabad Golf Club, Jalamandali Park near Gandipet, and another site close to Himayatsagar. The evening highlight of the festival will be the illuminated night glow balloon display at Parade Ground, expected to draw large crowds.

With ticket prices expected to be around Rs 500, the festival promises to be a unique attraction for residents and visitors alike, combining adventure, tourism, and visual spectacle.