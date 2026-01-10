Sankranti 2026 Rush Advisory: Best Routes to Travel from Hyderabad to Vijayawada

With the Sankranti festival approaching, Hyderabad is witnessing massive traffic congestion as thousands of people head to their native places. From yesterday itself, city residents have begun their festive travel, leading to heavy vehicle movement across major roads.

The Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway is experiencing particularly intense traffic, with long queues of vehicles stretching for several kilometres. At the Pantangi toll plaza, vehicles were seen lined up in large numbers as the rush continues. Since Sankranti holidays have begun from today, a surge in travel has resulted in thousands of vehicles hitting the roads, causing congestion across the city late into the night.

Bus stations and railway stations are also packed with passengers, as people travel in large numbers using RTC and private buses. Under normal conditions, the journey from Hyderabad to Vijayawada takes around four to five hours, but during festival seasons like Sankranti, travel time often exceeds 10 hours due to traffic jams.

Every Sankranti season turns highways into a virtual traffic carnival. Anticipating this, traffic police and administrative officials have stepped into action to manage the festive rush effectively. Special measures are being taken to ensure smooth movement for vehicles heading from Hyderabad towards Guntur, Khammam, and Vijayawada, so that motorists do not get stuck in prolonged traffic jams.

Currently, traffic on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada highway is moving at a slow pace, with vehicles progressing bumper-to-bumper. To ease congestion, authorities have temporarily closed the Narayanapur road near Choutuppal to prevent traffic bottlenecks.

To further reduce traffic pressure, police have issued alternative route advisories. Passengers travelling from Hyderabad towards Guntur, Macharla, Addanki, Ongole, and Nellore are advised to use the Hyderabad–Nagarjuna Sagar highway for a smoother journey. Similarly, those travelling towards Khammam and Vijayawada can avoid traffic snarls by passing through Bhuvanagiri and Ramannapeta to reach Chityal.

For travellers heading towards Bhuvanagiri, police suggest taking the ORR exit at Ghatkesar and entering the Warangal highway. Alternatively, commuters can also reach Bhuvanagiri via Secunderabad, Tarnaka, and Uppal routes.

Officials recommend using these alternative routes to avoid delays near Choutuppal, ensuring a safer and more comfortable Sankranti journey.