Sajjala Blasts Chandrababu on Amaravati Land Pooling Phase 2, Clarifies YSRCP Was Never Against Its Development

YSR Congress Party State Coordinator Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy on Friday launched a scathing attack against the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government, accusing it of pushing ahead with the second phase of land pooling for the Amaravati capital project without addressing the unresolved grievances of farmers from the first phase.

Addressing the media, Sajjala said that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had raised fundamental questions on Amaravati’s progress which, he claimed, the present government has failed to answer. He noted that around 50,000 acres were pooled from farmers in the initial phase, but even after years, basic infrastructure such as roads, connectivity and plot development remains incomplete, pushing farmers into severe distress.

He alleged that several returnable plots were allotted in low-lying areas and even water bodies, making them commercially unviable. “Who will buy such plots when there is no development at all?” he asked, adding that instead of resolving these issues, the government is making lofty and impractical assurances to farmers being targeted for the second phase of land pooling.

Questioning the financial commitment of the Naidu government, Sajjala claimed that only about Rs 5,000 crore was spent on Amaravati over the last five years, whereas the first phase of development alone would require close to Rs 1 lakh crore. He wondered how long it would take to complete the capital project if work continues at the current pace.

Sajjala further alleged that Amaravati has become a breeding ground for financial irregularities. He said the government has borrowed more than Rs 40,000 crore in the name of the capital but has failed to utilise the funds for essential works. He raised objections to what he termed an oversized Secretariat, inflated construction estimates and contracts driven by commissions.

Describing Amaravati as the “mother of all scams,” Sajjala clarified that the YSR Congress Party has never opposed the development of the region. He said Jagan Mohan Reddy had consistently supported Amaravati’s growth, citing the construction of his residence and party office in the area even before the 2019 elections and his continued stay there after it was declared the capital.

In contrast, Sajjala alleged that Chandrababu Naidu has not built a house in Amaravati to date and is instead residing in an illegal structure, which he claimed has itself become another controversy. “People can clearly see who has acted with sincerity and integrity,” he said, leaving it to the public to draw its own conclusions.