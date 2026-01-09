Hyderabad Traffic Police Issue Advisory Ahead of Sankranti Rush from January 9 to 19

Ahead of the Sankranti festival, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory warning commuters of heavy vehicular movement across the city. Authorities have indicated that traffic volumes are expected to surge between January 9 and 13 due to large-scale travel towards Andhra Pradesh and several districts of Telangana. Return traffic is likely to peak between January 16 and 19.

Traffic officials said congestion is expected around major transport hubs such as Kacheguda and Secunderabad railway stations owing to increased passenger arrivals, frequent pick-ups and drop-offs, auto-rickshaw and cab movement, and heavy pedestrian flow.

Several key arterial routes are also expected to witness slow-moving traffic during the festival period. These include the MGBS–Aramghar corridor via Afzalgunj, City College, Puranapul and Bahadurpura; the SR Nagar–Lakdikapul stretch; and the Rethibowli–Aramghar route through Attapur. Officials noted that festival travel, inter-city vehicles, and increased bus operations are likely to add to congestion on these roads.

Additional stretches where delays are anticipated include the Kacheguda–Ramanthapur and MGBS–Dilsukhnagar routes, mainly due to heavy local traffic, autos, buses, and signalised junctions.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have urged citizens to plan their journeys in advance, avoid peak travel hours wherever possible, and use alternate routes and public transport to reduce congestion. A traffic helpline number, 9010203626, has also been activated to assist citizens during emergencies.