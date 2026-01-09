Pongal School Holidays 2026: Tamil Nadu Holiday Dates Announced

January often turns into one of the most awaited months for schoolchildren, mainly because it features a series of holidays linked to cultural festivals and national observances. As soon as the new year begins, students start checking their academic calendars to see how many days off the month offers—and January rarely disappoints.

The month is lined with important holidays, including New Year’s Day, the Pongal festival, Thiruvalluvar Day, Kaanum Pongal, and Republic Day. In addition to these major breaks, some districts also announce regional holidays, giving students even more time away from classes.

Pongal Holidays in Tamil Nadu

The four-day Pongal celebration is one of the key festive breaks in Tamil Nadu, observed from January 14 to January 17. The state government has officially declared the following holidays:

January 15 – Pongal

January 16 – Mattu Pongal and Thiruvalluvar Day

January 17 – Kaanum Pongal and Uzhavar Thinam

Bhogi, the first day of the festival, falls on January 14. Many families, especially those living in cities like Chennai, make travel plans to visit their hometowns during this time. Since government offices, educational institutions, and many private organisations remain shut during the festival period, the long break becomes an opportunity for family gatherings and celebrations.

Demand for Bhogi Holiday

Considering the travel rush and festive preparations, there have been repeated requests urging the Tamil Nadu government to officially declare Bhogi (January 14) as a holiday as well. If approved, students would enjoy an uninterrupted five-day vacation, as January 18 falls on a Sunday, stretching the Pongal holiday period even further.

With multiple festivals and national events lined up, January continues to be a month that students look forward to every year—bringing joy, celebrations, and much-needed breaks from their academic schedule.

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