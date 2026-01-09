Sankranti Holidays 2026: Schools in AP and Telangana Closed from Tomorrow

Students across the Telugu states are set to enjoy a festival holiday as schools close for the Sankranti holidays starting tomorrow. The announcement has brought cheer to schoolchildren and parents who have been eagerly waiting for the festival vacation.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Sankranti holidays will officially begin tomorrow and will continue until January 18. All schools will reopen on January 19, marking the end of the festival break.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, schools will remain closed till January 17 due to Sankranti. Families are already making holiday plans, with many preparing to travel to their hometowns or enjoy short trips.

With the holidays approaching, major bus stations and railway stations in both states are expected to witness a heavy rush as travelers head out to celebrate the festival with their loved ones.

The festive break offers students a much-needed pause from regular classes while giving families time to celebrate Sankranti traditions together.

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