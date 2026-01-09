Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya Break Up After AP Dhillon Concert Goes Viral: Report

Bollywood’s much-talked-about couple Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have reportedly ended their relationship, sending shockwaves among fans. The duo, who went public with their romance in 2025 through affectionate social media posts and public appearances, are said to have parted ways just months after confirming their relationship.

According to a report by Filmfare, sources close to the couple revealed that Tara and Veer have mutually decided to go their separate ways. However, neither Tara Sutaria nor Veer Pahariya has officially addressed the breakup rumours so far. The reason behind the split remains undisclosed.

AP Dhillon Concert Sparks Speculation

The couple recently found themselves at the centre of controversy following viral clips from AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert. Tara Sutaria was seen sharing a light-hearted moment with the singer on stage, which triggered online chatter. Social media users zoomed in on Veer Pahariya’s reaction from the audience, interpreting it as discomfort.

Addressing the buzz, Tara took to Instagram to slam what she called “false narratives” and “paid PR,” firmly denying any wrongdoing. Veer also clarified that the viral clip had been misleadingly edited.

Later, an unedited video shared by social media influencer Orry showed Veer cheering enthusiastically for Tara and AP Dhillon during the performance. Reposting the clip, Veer wrote, “The truth always wins (What the media will never show you),” putting rumours to rest—at least temporarily.

Their PDA-Filled Social Media Moments

Tara Sutaria had officially soft-launched her relationship with Veer Pahariya during Diwali by sharing PDA-filled pictures on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Last night with my firecracker… For our dearest @manishmalhotra05, my favourite host always.”

The couple also shared a picture together during Ganesh Chaturthi and made multiple public appearances, including walking the ramp as showstoppers at fashion events. Their romance became public around mid-July 2025 after Tara posted a photo with AP Dhillon, to which Veer commented “My,” followed by emojis. Tara replied with “Mine,” confirming their relationship.

Work Front

On the professional front, Veer Pahariya was last seen in Sky Force, while Tara Sutaria’s most recent appearance was in Apurva.