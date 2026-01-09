The Raja Saab OTT release: When and where to watch?

Prabhas’ latest film, The Raja Saab, has finally reached the big screen, bringing with it huge curiosity and festive excitement. The fantasy-horror comedy released on January 9, giving fans a refreshing change as the actor appears in a more relaxed and humorous role—quite different from his action-packed performances in recent years. Directed by Maruthi, the film blends supernatural elements, humour, and fantasy, genres the filmmaker is known for.

Initially, the film struggled to lock an OTT platform because of the high asking price for digital rights. However, after several rounds of discussions, the makers successfully sealed a deal, ending the long wait for streaming details. The project was mounted on an estimated budget of Rs 350 crore, making it one of the costliest Telugu films to date. A considerable share of this budget reportedly went toward Prabhas’ remuneration.

Mixed Opening for The Raja Saab

With the postponement of Jana Nayagan, The Raja Saab enjoyed a clean, solo release during the Sankranthi season. This worked in the film’s favour as audiences were looking forward to a major festival entertainer.

Early reactions, however, have been varied. While some moviegoers applauded the film’s fantasy-driven sequences and comic timing, others felt the storytelling and execution could have been more refined. According to early estimates from Sacnilk, the opening day collection crossed Rs 6 crore, though official box-office figures are still awaited. The extended holiday weekend is expected to play a crucial role in determining how the film performs commercially.

The Raja Saab OTT Rights and Release Platform

Soon after the theatrical release, attention shifted to the film’s OTT plan. As per a report by OTTplay, the streaming rights have been acquired by JioHotstar after prolonged negotiations. Several platforms were initially hesitant due to the hefty price quoted by the producers, despite the strong pre-release hype and early promotional campaigns.

Now that the deal is sealed, viewers who prefer watching at home can expect the film to premiere on the platform after its theatrical run.

Sequel Confirmed: The Raja Saab Part 2

The end titles of the movie contain a surprise—The Raja Saab Part 2 is officially in development. This announcement has already generated excitement among fans. Before the film’s release, director Maruthi hinted that the sequel will not be a direct continuation. Instead, it will introduce a new storyline within the same universe, promising a fresh take while retaining elements of the horror genre.

Plot Overview: What The Raja Saab Is About

The Raja Saab follows the journey of a carefree youth who is always searching for ways to make quick money without much effort. When his financial situation worsens, he decides to sell his ancestral home. But things take a surprising turn when he discovers that the house is haunted by his grandfather’s spirit. The rest of the story unfolds through a series of eerie yet humorous events, blending fantasy, fear, and comedy as the protagonist attempts to deal with the supernatural presence.

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