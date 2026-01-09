January 9 School Holiday 2026: Delhi, UP, Punjab Announce Extensions

School holiday updates for 9 January 2026 (Friday) show that while the date is not marked as an official nationwide holiday, several states in northern and eastern India have continued their winter break due to the harsh cold wave. Extreme temperatures, dense fog, and low visibility have caused major disruptions, prompting many governments to extend school holidays to ensure the safety of students.

Why Are Schools Closed in Many States Today?

Every year, the beginning of January brings severe winter conditions to the northern belt of the country. This year, the cold wave has intensified to the point where normal school schedules have become difficult to maintain. States like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, Assam, and Tripura have taken precautionary measures by announcing extended holidays or altering school timings.

Southern states, on the other hand, continue with regular academic activities as the weather remains normal.

Delhi: Schools Shut Till 15 January 2026

The Delhi government has officially declared that all schools—government, aided, and private—will remain closed until January 15, 2026. This extension of winter holidays comes after the Directorate of Education (DoE) reviewed the severe cold conditions affecting daily life in the capital.

Uttar Pradesh: Holidays for Classes Nursery to 8

In Uttar Pradesh, district authorities have announced that schools for classes Nursery to 8 will remain closed up to January 9, 2026.

The order, issued for Varanasi by District Basic Education Officer Anurag Srivastava, applies to all government, private, CBSE, and ICSE schools.

While younger students have a holiday, teachers and staff are required to report to school for administrative duties.

In major cities like Lucknow and Kanpur, schools for the lower classes also remain shut. Lucknow may reopen schools soon, but parents should keep an eye on official announcements for confirmation.

Punjab: Winter Holidays Extended Till 13 January 2026

Punjab had initially planned to reopen schools after January 7, but the worsening weather, especially the dense fog covering the state, has forced the government to extend the winter holidays until January 13, 2026. The extreme cold wave continues to affect transportation and visibility, making regular classes unsafe for students.

School Holiday Situation in Other States

Several other regions have also implemented holiday extensions or temporary closures:

Haryana has kept schools closed due to the sharp drop in temperature.

Jharkhand has issued holiday notices as the cold wave intensifies.

Assam has shut schools temporarily because of unusually low temperatures.

Tripura has followed similar measures, announcing closures due to the cold wave.

Southern Indian states continue normal school schedules since they are not affected by the extreme weather.

Conclusion

Although January 9, 2026, is not officially declared a holiday across India, many states have imposed school holidays because of the severe winter conditions. With cold wave alerts still active, students and parents are advised to stay updated through school websites and government orders, as changes in holiday schedules may occur at short notice.

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