Gold and Silver Prices in India Today, January 9, 2026: Check Rates in Major Cities

Gold and silver prices in India on January 9, 2026, continue to be guided by global market movements, domestic demand, and fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Precious metals remain deeply rooted in Indian culture, playing a vital role during weddings, festivals, and as preferred investment options.

Gold Prices in India on January 9, 2026

Gold prices have edged up slightly today, supported by steady global demand and ongoing inflationary pressures. The price of 24-carat gold (999 purity) stands at Rs 13,621 per gram, while 22-carat gold, commonly used for jewellery, is priced at Rs 12,486 per gram.

Gold rates in India are influenced by multiple factors, including international bullion prices, the strength of the US dollar, and domestic jewellery demand, particularly during the festive season. These elements often lead to daily price fluctuations across cities.

In Delhi, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 13,636 per gram, while 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 12,501 per gram.

In Mumbai, the rate for 24-carat gold is Rs 13,621 per gram, with 22-carat gold priced at Rs 12,486 per gram.

Kolkata is witnessing similar prices to Mumbai, with 24-carat gold at Rs 13,621 per gram and 22-carat gold at Rs 12,486 per gram.

In Chennai, gold continues to trade at higher levels compared to other metros. The price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 13,725 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 12,581 per gram.

Silver Prices in India on January 9, 2026

Silver prices remain firm across Indian markets. The metal is currently trading at approximately Rs 2,42,100 per kilogram, while Silver 925, also known as sterling silver, is priced at around Rs 2,42,000 per kilogram.

Silver remains a popular choice for both investment and jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more widely used. Similar to gold, silver prices are affected by global market trends, with industrial demand playing a key role in price movements.