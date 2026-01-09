The Raja Saab Twitter Reviews; Here's what audience say!

The Raja Saab has opened to a wave of mixed responses from audiences on X (formerly Twitter). While the film is generating divided opinions overall, one aspect seems to have unanimous approval—Prabhas’ commanding screen presence. Viewers are praising the star for effortlessly carrying the film and delivering an engaging performance that stands out throughout the runtime.

Director Maruthi, however, is receiving a more balanced response. Many users note that his direction has its moments but falls short of delivering a consistently gripping narrative. Though some appreciate his attempt to blend commercial elements with drama, others feel the execution could have been sharper.

The film brings together an eclectic cast. Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab, and Boman Irani appear in intense, dramatic roles that add weight to the storyline. On the other hand, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Malavika Mohanan bring glamour and vibrancy to the screen, giving the movie its commercial appeal.

Thaman’s musical score is also being widely discussed among movie enthusiasts, with many praising the background music and soundtrack for elevating key sequences. Additionally, Rajeevan’s production design has drawn attention for its visual detail and aesthetic richness, contributing to the film’s overall look and feel.

Early viewers have already begun sharing their opinions online, offering a mix of appreciation and critique.

Here are some of the reactions circulating on X:

Sanjay Dutt unnantha sepu entho kontha interesting ga undi

rest inka vere panem lekpothe bearable #TheRajaSaab — sambar (@JakDexxter) January 8, 2026

Sanjay Dutt unnantha sepu entho kontha interesting ga undi

rest inka vere panem lekpothe bearable #TheRajaSaab — sambar (@JakDexxter) January 8, 2026

Whattt theee fuckkk man 🤯

Movie is sooo fucking good ❤ Direction 🔥@DirectorMaruthi

What great performance by #Prabhas anna .hospital scene 😲 elagey chusa mottam scene 😭

Climax 25min 🔥🔥

don't miss in theatre for better experience✌️#TheRajaSaab pic.twitter.com/jBOjznd5d5 — Ganni_prabha7 (@Ganesh23180318) January 8, 2026

#TheRajaSaabReview#Prabhas delivers a refreshing comeback in a lighthearted, stylish, and playful role. His comic timing, screen presence, and effortless swag turn out to be the backbone of the film. The supporting cast does a solid job. The female leads add charm and energy,… — Filmy Bowl (@FilmyBowl) January 9, 2026

#TheRajaSaabReview

Rating: ⭐ (1/5)

Verdict: DISASTER The Review: A Royal Mess#TheRajaSaab is a colossal disappointment that fails to live up to the massive expectations surrounding a Prabhas starrer. While the teaser promised a "Maruthi Brand" entertainer with a horror-comedy… pic.twitter.com/4fLmOQujHz — 𝕭𝖎𝖏𝖚⚜️ (@Bij_uji) January 8, 2026

#Prabhas anna Intro and Comedy timing 👌, Nidhi Paapa ki Darling ki Pair perfect ga set aipoyindhi 🤩🤩 Re-Entry scene lo Nidhia paapa matram 🫠🌝 Thaman anna Duty matram ❤️‍🔥#TheRajaSaab #TheRajaSaabReview #NidhhiAgerwal pic.twitter.com/o2gwwYB9Nb — BELA 🫶 (@TamannaahB21527) January 8, 2026