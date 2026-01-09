The Raja Saab Review and Rating: How's Prabhas Horror-Fantasy Film?

After the earth-shattering success of the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas has firmly positioned himself as the face of scale-driven cinema. Win or lose, his post-Baahubali filmography has consistently aimed at delivering theatrical spectacle. Riding high on consecutive blockbusters like Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas joined hands with director Maruthi for The Raja Saab—a project that began as a romantic horror comedy but eventually morphed into a full-blown fantasy spectacle.

On paper, the combination promised a refreshing tonal shift for the star and a career-defining film for Maruthi. On screen, however, The Raja Saab turns out to be a confused, overindulgent experiment that collapses under its own weight.

Story: A Promising Idea, Poorly Stretched

Gangamma (Zarina Wahab), an elderly woman battling Alzheimer’s, lives with her grandson Raja Saab (Prabhas). Though her memory fails her daily, she remains emotionally tethered to her estranged husband Kanakaraju (Sanjay Dutt). When Raja learns that his grandfather is alive and living in Hyderabad, he sets out on a journey to reunite the fractured family.

Also read: Samantha Wows Fans as Saree-Clad Action Hero in Maa Inti Bangaaram Teaser

What begins as an emotional quest soon spirals into a fantasy-laced narrative involving ancestral secrets, mystical identities, and romantic subplots with Bhairavi (Malavika Mohanan) and her grandfather (Samuthirakani). The ingredients are rich, but the storytelling lacks cohesion, clarity, and emotional depth.

Performances: Effort Without Impact

Prabhas delivers a mixed performance. His comic timing works in a handful of scenes, and an emotional stretch in the second half shows flashes of sincerity. Yet, inconsistent styling, visible disinterest in portions, and excessive green-mat visuals make him appear disconnected from the world around him.

Sanjay Dutt gets a substantial role and brings a certain gravitas, though the writing never fully exploits his presence. Samuthirakani leaves a mark despite an oddly designed look. Zarina Wahab shines in parts—especially during the climax—but outdated melodrama limits the emotional payoff.

Also read: Prabhas’ The Raja Saab Sequel Officially Announced; Raja Saab Circus 1935 Title Locked

Among the female leads, Malavika Mohanan at least gets an action moment, while Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumarare reduced to ornamental roles. Boman Irani and VTV Ganesh are disappointingly underused.

Ironically, the most consistently engaging moments come from the comedy trio—Satya, Prabhas Sreenu, and Saptagiri—who salvage a few scenes with Maruthi’s trademark humor.

Technical Aspects: Big Budget, Small Returns

Music by Thaman S is largely underwhelming, barring a couple of background score highlights. Editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is a major drawback, with the film overstaying its welcome by at least half an hour—especially in the pre-climax and climax.

Cinematography by Karthik Palani feels flat and outdated. Overdependence on green screens and inconsistent VFX severely damage immersion. Despite visible expenditure by People Media Factory, the visuals rarely feel convincing.

Analysis: Where It All Went Wrong

Maruthi’s strength has always been simplicity rooted in strong writing, as seen in his earlier successes. The Raja Saabfalters because it abandons that core philosophy. What was meant to be a light-hearted horror comedy expands into an unnecessarily grand fantasy without narrative justification.

Instead of letting the story dictate scale, the film bends itself to accommodate star image, resulting in muddled tone and aimless direction. The second half, particularly the extended climax, tests patience with repetitive ideas and dated dialogues. Shockingly, several heavily promoted elements—including action sequences and character looks—never make it to the final cut, highlighting a troubling lack of clarity in vision.

Positives

A few genuinely funny comedy stretches

Prabhas’s timing in select scenes

Negatives

Weak, outdated writing

Directionless second half

Excessive runtime

Inconsistent VFX

Poor utilization of cast and budget

Final Verdict

The Raja Saab aspires to be many things — comedy, horror, fantasy, romance—but ends up being none of them effectively. What was intended as a lighter detour for Prabhas turns into an exhausting, unfocused spectacle. Despite moments of promise, the film collapses under poor writing, overambition, and lack of narrative discipline.

Rating: 2.5/5

Bottomline: A grand illusion that never truly takes shape.

Also read: The Raja Saab First Review and Premieres Report: Prabhas’s Presence Can’t Save Maruthi’s Messy Film