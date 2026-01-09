Prabhas’ The Raja Saab Sequel Officially Announced; Raja Saab Circus 1935 Title Locked

After several delays, the Prabhas‑starrer The Raja Saab finally released on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Sankranthi festival. Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the fantasy‑horror comedy stars Prabhas, with Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar as the female leads. Veterans like Sanjay Dutt and Zarina Wahab appear in important roles.

As the film hit theatres with heavy promotion, makers dropped a major surprise for fans: an official announcement of a second part tied to the franchise. While the project as a whole had a title revealed on screen, it created some confusion about whether it refers to a sequel or a prequel.

The title for the next film has been fixed as “Raja Saab Circus 1935.” Early glimpses suggest that Prabhas will sport a striking joker‑inspired look in the upcoming chapter — a reveal that has elevated audience expectations ahead of the sequel.

With the sequel announcement now official, fans are eager to know more about what Raja Saab Circus 1935 will offer and how it will expand the universe built by The Raja Saab.