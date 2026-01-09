Prabhas' The Raja Saab Movie Ticket Price Hike Approved: Check New Rates for Theatres

The Telangana government has approved an increase in ticket prices for Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab through a late-night order issued by the Home Department. The revised ticket rates will be applicable across theatres in the state for a limited period following the film’s release.

As per the government order (GO), single-screen theatres have been permitted to hike ticket prices by up to ₹105 from January 9 to January 11. From January 12 to January 18, these theatres can charge an additional ₹62 per ticket.

Multiplexes have been allowed a steeper increase. Ticket prices can be raised by up to ₹132 from January 9 to January 11, followed by an additional hike of up to ₹89 for the subsequent seven days.

20% of Additional Revenue to Support Film Industry Workers

The government has also directed all theatres screening The Raja Saab at enhanced rates to contribute 20 percent of the incremental revenue to the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation Welfare Association. The move is aimed at supporting film industry workers.

To facilitate this, the order stated that a separate account will be opened by the Film Development Corporation (FDC). The account will be operated by the FDC in consultation with the Labour Commissioner.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab hit theatres on Friday, January 9. The decision to allow a ticket price hike follows directions from the Telangana High Court, which asked the state government to take a call on ticket pricing for The Raja Saab and Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu.