Maharashtra Declares Public Holiday on 15 January 2026 for Civic Elections

The Maharashtra government has officially announced 15 January 2026 as a public holiday to ensure smooth participation in the upcoming municipal elections across the state. The holiday has been declared under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, allowing citizens to cast their votes without work-related restrictions.

Holiday Applicable Across 29 Municipal Corporations

This holiday will be observed in all 29 municipal corporations, including both Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts that fall under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The state issued this order by exercising the authority delegated through a Ministry of Home Affairs notification dating back to 1968.

Elections on 15 January, Counting on 16 January

Elections for the BMC and 28 other civic bodies are scheduled to take place on January 15, with the counting of votes set for January 16. In Mumbai, polling will be conducted across 227 wards, with voting hours fixed from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm. To form a majority in the BMC, a party or alliance must secure 114 seats.

Model Code of Conduct Already in Force

Following the announcement of the election timetable on 15 December 2025, the Model Code of Conduct came into immediate effect. It will remain active until the vote counting is completed on 16 January 2026.

Purpose of the Holiday

The public holiday aims to encourage higher voter turnout by giving residents a dedicated day to participate in the polling process. With elections involving major civic bodies—including the influential BMC—the holiday ensures citizens can exercise their democratic rights without any hindrance.

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