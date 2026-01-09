Makar Sankranti 2025: Date, Story, Significance and Rituals Explained

With the arrival of a new year, India steps into its festive cycle, beginning with one of the most cherished cultural celebrations—Makar Sankranti. Known by different names across the country—Lohri in Punjab, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, and Makar Sankranti in many northern and western states—this festival marks an important seasonal and spiritual milestone. Here is a complete overview of how Makar Sankranti will be observed in 2025.

Why Makar Sankranti Is Celebrated

Makar Sankranti holds strong astronomical and cultural significance. According to Hindu astrology, the festival marks the Sun’s entry into the zodiac sign Capricorn (Makara Rashi). This celestial event symbolises the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer, brighter days.

The term Makar Sankranti is derived from Sanskrit—Makar meaning Capricorn and Sankranti meaning transition. In 2025, the festival will be celebrated on 15 January, aligning with the Sun’s northward journey.

Mythology and Legends Behind the Festival

Stories play a crucial role in Indian traditions, and Makar Sankranti is rooted in several ancient legends:

The Story of Sankarasur

One popular belief narrates the tale of Sankarasur, a demon who caused widespread destruction. To restore peace, Goddess Sankranti emerged and defeated him. This victory is celebrated as a triumph of good over evil.

Bhishma Pitamah’s Departure

Another legend comes from the Mahabharata, where Bhishma Pitamah waited for the auspicious period of Uttarayan (the Sun’s northward movement) to leave his mortal body. His passing on this sacred day strengthens the festival’s spiritual significance.

These tales enrich the cultural essence of Makar Sankranti, making it a festival celebrated with reverence and joy.

Rituals and Traditions Across India

Makar Sankranti is observed differently in various states, each adding a unique regional flavour. Here are some of the major customs associated with the festival:

1. Holy River Bath

Many devotees take ritual baths in the Ganga and other sacred rivers, believing it purifies the soul and washes away past sins.

2. Magh Mela in Prayagraj

The famous Magh Mela begins around this time in Prayagraj (Allahabad). Pilgrims from across India gather to participate in spiritual activities and holy dips.

3. Lohri Festivities in Punjab

In Punjab, the night before Sankranti is marked by bonfires, folk songs, Bhangra, and community gatherings. People offer grains and food to the sacred fire as part of the tradition.

4. Tilgul and Haldi-Kumkum in Maharashtra

Maharashtra celebrates by exchanging sesame and jaggery sweets with the popular phrase “Tilgul ghya, god god bola.” Married women host haldi-kumkum ceremonies, buying new kitchen items as part of the ritual.

5. Kite Flying in Gujarat

Gujarat transforms into a vibrant spectacle during Sankranti. The skies fill with colourful kites, and families come together to share food, exchange gifts, and participate in kite battles.

6. Pongal Harvest Festival in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu and other southern states, the festival is celebrated as Pongal, dedicated to the harvest season. Traditional dishes made from newly harvested grains are prepared as offerings to the Sun God.

7. Ganga Sagar Mela in West Bengal

In West Bengal, thousands travel to the Ganga Sagar to take a holy dip and offer prayers to the Sun deity. Morning rituals and charitable acts are an essential part of the celebration.

Celebrating Makar Sankranti in 2025

As 15 January 2025 approaches, people across India prepare to welcome the festival with their local customs—flying kites, lighting bonfires, exchanging sweets, or cooking traditional harvest dishes. Makar Sankranti symbolizes hope, new beginnings, and the warmth of community celebrations.

Wishing everyone joy, prosperity, and togetherness this Makar Sankranti!

Also read: January 9 School Holiday 2026: Delhi, UP, Punjab Announce Extensions