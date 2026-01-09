Sobhita Dhulipala's Cheekatilo OTT Release Date and Platform Details

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala has kick-started her post-marriage innings with a surprise announcement, unveiling her next film Cheekatilo. In a notable move, the makers have opted for a direct-to-digital release, bypassing theatres altogether.

Taking to social media, Sobhita confirmed that Cheekatilo will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 23. The film will release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, positioning it firmly as a pan-India OTT offering.

First Look Hints at a Dark Thriller

Alongside the release date, the team dropped the film’s first-look poster. It shows Sobhita wearing headphones, seated before a microphone—suggesting she essays the role of a radio jockey named Sandhya. The crime-infused visuals in the background point towards a suspense-driven narrative, instantly setting a tense and mysterious tone.

Cheekatilo marks Sobhita’s first official project announcement since her marriage to actor Naga Chaitanya in 2024. The sudden reveal of both the first look and the streaming date has thrilled fans, who had been eagerly awaiting her next move.

The film features Vishwadev Rachakonda, Chaitanya Vishalakshi, Eesha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani, and Vadlamani Srinivas in pivotal roles.

It is directed by Sharan Koppisetty, produced by D. Suresh Babu, with music composed by Sri Charan Pakala.

With a compelling thriller setup, a direct OTT launch, and Sobhita Dhulipala in an intriguing new avatar, Cheekatilo has quickly become one of the most talked-about digital premieres to watch out for this January.