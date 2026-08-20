Yash's Toxic Telugu Pre-Release Event Date and Venue Locked

Rocking Star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is creating good buzz among movie lovers. The makers are now gearing up for the film’s Telugu promotions with a special pre-release event in Hyderabad.

The Toxic Telugu pre-release event will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2026, from 5 PM onwards. The event will take place at Malla Reddy University in Hyderabad. Yash and the film’s team are expected to attend the event and interact with fans.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic features Yash in the lead role. The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria in important roles.

Toxic is scheduled to release worldwide on August 26, 2026, in multiple languages. With the release date approaching, Yash’s fans are eagerly looking forward to the Hyderabad pre-release event and the film’s theatrical release.