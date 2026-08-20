Telangana Movie Ticket Prices Hiked? New GO Sparks Concern Among Movie Lovers

The Telangana government has issued a new Government Order (GO) revising the classification of cinema theatres and their ticket pricing. The latest changes have created concern among moviegoers and people in the film trade, as cinema tickets could become more expensive in several theatres.

Under the new system, single-screen theatres with facilities such as Dolby 7.1 or higher and 2K/4K projection can charge up to Rs. 300, including GST. A significant number of single screens in Telangana reportedly fall under this special category. In Hyderabad, around two-thirds of single-screen theatres are said to qualify.

The move has raised concerns because audiences traditionally choose single-screen theatres for their comparatively affordable ticket prices. If these theatres begin charging rates similar to multiplexes, regular moviegoers could find cinema outings more expensive.

The revised ticket structure could also have an impact on theatre footfalls. While higher ticket prices may help theatres and distributors in terms of revenue per ticket, the industry may have to consider whether audiences will continue visiting theatres as frequently.

The new GO has also sparked discussion within the Telugu film industry about the future of cinema ticket pricing in Telangana. With several major films lined up for release, the impact of the revised rates is expected to become clearer in the coming weeks.

For movie lovers, the key concern remains whether the new pricing structure will make theatrical entertainment less affordable, particularly for families and regular single-screen audiences.