Spiritual Sabotage of Tirumala under Chandrababu Naidu’s Direction

Former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for being directly responsible for the ongoing spiritual degradation of Tirumala and for orchestrating a deliberate conspiracy to portray the YSR Congress Party as anti-Hindu. Speaking to the media at his residence in Tirupati, he said that since B.R. Naidu took charge as TTD Chairman, the sanctity and prestige of Tirumala have been steadily declining, with repeated incidents being misused for political propaganda instead of being addressed administratively.

Referring to the recent incident where empty liquor bottles were found near Kaustubham Guest House, Bhumana stated that a YSRCP activist, Koti, only recorded a video to expose serious failures in TTD surveillance, but was instead falsely made an accused. Under Chandrababu Naidu’s directions, police registered fabricated cases against Koti, Sakshi journalist Mohan Krishna, and another individual, Naveen, using edited CCTV footage to falsely depict them as culprits and to malign YSRCP leaders. He asserted that even a Cabinet meeting was misused to give directions for running a coordinated media campaign branding the incident as “YSRCP spiritual vandalism.”

Bhumana stated that the police acting as tools of a political conspiracy, invoking extreme charges including sedition, and subjecting the accused to physical torture and coercion to extract false statements. He challenged the government and TTD Chairman to release the complete, unedited CCTV footage of at least thirty minutes and explain how liquor bottles could have been brought onto the hill despite the claimed surveillance system. He further questioned official claims regarding large recoveries of bottles and said such assertions must be proven transparently.

He concluded that Tirumala’s sanctity was protected during the YSRCP tenure but has been severely compromised within a short period under the present regime. He warned that attempts to deflect administrative failures by branding YSRCP as anti-Hindu would not be tolerated, and asserted that the party would continue to expose these actions and fight any conspiracy targeting Tirumala and Hindu sentiments.