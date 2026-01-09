OTT Releases This Weekend January 10–11: De De Pyaar De 2, Akhanda 2 & More Streaming Now

The second weekend of January (January 10 and 11) is packed with exciting new OTT releases across major streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, JioHotstar, and ZEE5. From intense crime thrillers and political dramas to romantic comedies and high-voltage action films, viewers have plenty of fresh options to binge-watch at home.

This weekend’s digital premieres feature long-awaited sequels, popular book adaptations, international hits, and major Indian titles such as De De Pyaar De 2, Akhanda 2, and People We Meet on Vacation. Here’s a detailed look at what’s new on OTT this January 10–11 weekend.

New OTT Releases of the Week – Complete List

1. The Night Manager Season 2 — Amazon Prime Video

Tom Hiddleston returns as the enigmatic Jonathan Pine. The new season follows Pine—now operating under the name Alex Goodwin—after a violent confrontation with Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos. What begins as a chance encounter pulls Pine once again into the murky world of espionage and global crime.

2. De De Pyaar De 2 — Netflix

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh revisit their roles as Ashish and Ayesha in this romantic comedy sequel. The story explores Ashish’s attempt to win over Ayesha’s traditional family, leading to awkward encounters, cultural differences, and humorous conflicts. R. Madhavan joins the cast with a strong supporting role.

3. People We Meet on Vacation — Netflix

Based on Emily Henry’s bestselling novel, this feel-good rom-com highlights the evolving relationship between two opposite personalities—Poppy, a spontaneous traveler, and Alex, a structured planner. Their annual holiday tradition turns complicated once they confront their long-hidden feelings.

4. Freedom at Midnight Season 2 — SonyLIV

The historical series continues to trace the turbulent months that followed India’s independence in 1947. Based on Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins’ acclaimed book, the new season dives into the political negotiations, the integration of princely states, and the tragic events surrounding Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination.

5. His & Hers — Netflix

Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal headline this psychological thriller, adapted from Alice Feeney’s bestselling novel. The story revolves around a mysterious murder and two estranged partners—one a detective, the other a news reporter—who see the case as their last shot at redemption.

6. Alpha Males Season 4 — Netflix

The Spanish comedy returns with its fourth season, following four modern men trying to reclaim their identities while navigating shifting gender roles, changing relationships, and their search for personal space—sometimes literally, in the form of a “man cave.”

7. Weapons — JioHotstar

A chilling suspense thriller that begins with the unexplained disappearance of 17 schoolchildren at the same hour. The unnerving mystery grips an entire town and forces authorities to uncover disturbing secrets lurking beneath their community.

8. Akhanda 2: Thaandavam — Netflix

Nandamuri Balakrishna is back as the powerful Aghori warrior. The sequel raises the stakes, with Akhanda fighting against a biological threat targeting the Maha Kumbh Mela. Packed with divine action sequences and dramatic confrontations, this one is a must-watch for mass cinema lovers.

9. The Pitt Season 2 — JioHotstar

Set during the chaotic Fourth of July weekend, this medical drama documents the intense work of trauma surgeons in a bustling Pittsburgh hospital. Personal and professional challenges collide as emergency cases surge through the doors.

10. Mask — ZEE5 (Tamil)

A fast-paced Tamil thriller starring Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah. When a greedy private detective is hired to recover ₹440 crore stolen by a masked gang, he uncovers deeper links to corruption, illegal operations, and unexpected betrayals.

11. Kalamkaval — ZEE5 (Malayalam)

A routine police inquiry in a peaceful Kerala village spirals into a web of old crimes and long-buried secrets. As investigators trace a pattern behind odd clues, they unravel mysteries that have remained unsolved for years.

12. Baltiplayers — Amazon Prime Video / MX Player

This crime-action drama follows a group of young men from a border town who fall into the dangerous world of loan sharks and gangsters. Their friendship is tested as they unknowingly get trapped in the violent criminal underbelly.

BONUS NEW RELEASES THIS WEEK

13. The Red King — Amazon Prime Video

A British detective thriller involving the mysterious disappearance of a teenage boy on a remote island, exposing cult-like groups and deep-rooted secrets.

14. The Heir — Netflix

A Korean political thriller where a wealthy conglomerate family faces internal conflict after an unexpected successor emerges to claim the empire.

Final Word

Whether you enjoy historical dramas, supernatural thrillers, emotional romances, or action-packed sequels, this week’s OTT lineup has something for every viewer. From major star-powered releases to gripping international content, your weekend binge-watch list just got a whole lot more exciting!

Also read: The Raja Saab Review: A Damp Squib From Prabhas and Maruthi