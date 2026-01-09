Telangana Woman’s Death at Govt Hospital: TGHRC Orders Compensation, Job for Husband over Medical Negligence

The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has held the Government of Telangana vicariously liable for medical negligence that led to the death of a woman following a tubectomy procedure at a government hospital in Wanaparthy district.

In H.R.C. No. 2355 of 2018, through an order dated January 6, 2026, the Commission — headed by Dr. Justice Shameem Akther — found that Smt. M. Lalitha died due to serious surgical lapses during a tubectomy performed at a Government Community Health Centre in Wanaparthy District.

The Commission observed that ileal perforation during surgery, coupled with a delay in detecting the complication, resulted in septic peritonitis and subsequent cardio-pulmonary arrest. Rejecting the government’s contention that the death occurred due to mere physiological complications, the TGHRC concluded that the circumstances clearly pointed to medical negligence.

Noting that an earlier ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh was grossly inadequate, the Commission took into account the plight of the deceased’s family —particularly her disabled husband and two minor children. It recommended the payment of an additional ₹8 lakh as compensation to the family.

Further, to ensure long-term rehabilitation and dignity for the bereaved family, the Commission advised the Government of Telangana to provide suitable employment to the husband of the deceased.

The order underscores the Commission’s stance that accountability and meaningful compensation are essential in cases of proven medical negligence, especially when the victims belong to vulnerable sections of society.