No RTO Visit Needed for New Vehicle Registration in Telangana; RC to Be Home-Delivered

In a major relief for vehicle buyers in Telangana, the state government has decided to simplify the new vehicle registration process by eliminating the need to visit Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). Going forward, buyers will be able to complete the entire registration process at the dealership where the vehicle is purchased.

According to officials, a new software system is expected to go live within the next 15 days. Once implemented, the Registration Certificate (RC) will be generated digitally and sent directly to the vehicle owner’s home through postal services, making the process faster and more convenient.

The Transport Department is currently working on updating the required software infrastructure. Until now, dealerships were only authorised to issue temporary registrations, while permanent vehicle registration had to be completed at RTO offices. With the new system, permanent registration will also be handled at authorised showrooms, significantly reducing paperwork and waiting time.

This move aligns with initiatives taken by the Central Government to modernise vehicle-related services and improve ease of access for citizens. One of the key objectives of the new process is to prevent middlemen from exploiting vehicle owners by charging illegal fees during registration. By making the process dealer-driven and technology-based, the government aims to ensure transparency and accountability.

Although several states have already adopted this model, Telangana had not implemented it earlier due to delays in integrating with the central VAHAN–Sarathi portal. The state government has now given approval to join the system and roll out the revised registration framework.

It is important to note that the new facility will apply only to non-transport vehicles, such as two-wheelers and cars purchased from authorised automobile dealers. Commercial or transport vehicles will continue to follow the existing registration process at RTO offices.

With this reform, the Telangana government hopes to offer a smoother, quicker, and corruption-free experience for new vehicle buyers across the state.

Also read: The Raja Saab Review: A Damp Squib From Prabhas and Maruthi