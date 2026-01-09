Banks Holiday in India on January 10 Due to Second Saturday!

Many bank customers are wondering whether banks will be open on January 10. The answer is no. Since January 10 falls on the second Saturday, banks across India will remain closed, in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) guidelines.

As per RBI norms, all scheduled banks—public sector, private banks, regional rural banks, and cooperative banks—remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, in addition to Sundays. Therefore, physical banking services such as branch visits, cheque clearance at counters, and in-person customer support will not be available on January 10.

However, customers can continue to use digital banking services without interruption. Online banking, mobile apps, UPI transactions, ATM withdrawals, and card payments will function normally, ensuring essential banking needs are met even during the holiday.

Banking Services Available on January 10

Internet and mobile banking

UPI payments and fund transfers

ATM cash withdrawals and deposits

Debit and credit card transactions

Services Not Available

Branch-based banking services

Cash deposits or withdrawals at bank counters

Document verification and in-person assistance

Banks will resume normal operations on Monday, January 12, unless there is a state-specific holiday on that day.

Customers are advised to plan branch visits and important banking work in advance to avoid inconvenience. With digital services remaining active, most day-to-day transactions can still be handled smoothly despite the bank holiday.

In summary, January 10 is a bank holiday across India due to it being the second Saturday, making it a non-working day for bank branches nationwide

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