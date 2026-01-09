January 10 Stock Market Holiday due to Saturday!

The Indian stock market will remain closed on Saturday, January 10, as part of its regular weekend schedule. Both major exchanges — the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) — do not conduct trading on Saturdays and Sundays.

As January 10 falls on a Saturday, there will be no trading activity in equities, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, or commodity segments. Market participants, including retail investors, traders, and institutions, will resume trading on the next working day, Monday, January 12, unless there is a separate holiday notification.

Weekend closures are standard for Indian stock markets and are meant to allow system maintenance, settlement processes, and operational readiness for the upcoming trading week. Investors can, however, continue to monitor global market trends, corporate announcements, and economic indicators during the break to plan their strategies.

Banks, brokerage platforms, and trading apps may still allow users to place after-market orders (AMOs), which will be executed when markets reopen on Monday.

What Investors Should Know

January 10 (Saturday): Stock market closed

January 11 (Sunday): Stock market closed

Trading resumes: Monday, January 12

BSE & NSE: Closed for all segments

Investors are advised to check the official holiday calendar of BSE and NSE for updates on festival or special trading holidays later in the month.

With markets closed for the weekend, January 10 offers traders a pause to review portfolios and prepare for the upcoming trading sessions.

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