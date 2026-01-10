Gold and Silver Prices in India Today, January 10, 2026: Check Rates in Major Cities

Gold and silver prices in India on January 10, 2026, continue to be influenced by global market trends, domestic demand, and fluctuations in currency rates. Precious metals remain deeply rooted in Indian culture, especially during festivals and wedding seasons, while also serving as preferred investment options.

Gold Prices on January 10, 2026

Gold prices in India witnessed a marginal rise today, supported by steady global demand and ongoing inflationary pressures. As of now, the price of 24-carat gold (999 purity) stands at Rs 13,621 per gram, while 22-carat gold, commonly used for jewellery, is priced at Rs 12,486 per gram.

Gold rates in the country are primarily driven by international gold prices, movements in the US dollar, and domestic jewellery demand, particularly ahead of the festive season. These factors often result in day-to-day price fluctuations for consumers.

City-wise Gold Prices

Delhi:

24K gold: Rs 13,636 per gram

22K gold: Rs 12,501 per gram

Mumbai:

24K gold: Rs 13,621 per gram

22K gold: Rs 12,486 per gram

Kolkata:

24K gold: Rs 13,621 per gram

22K gold: Rs 12,486 per gram

24K gold: Rs 13,725 per gram

22K gold: Rs 12,581 per gram

Silver Prices on January 10, 2026

Silver prices in India are trading at around Rs 2,42,100 per kilogram for Silver 999, while Silver 925 (sterling silver) is priced at approximately Rs 2,42,000 per kilogram. Though more affordable than gold, silver continues to attract investors and jewellery buyers, particularly in regions where silver ornaments are widely used.

Silver prices, much like gold, are influenced by global market movements, with industrial demand playing a crucial role in determining rates.

City-wise Silver Prices (Silver 999)

Delhi: Rs 2,421 per 10 grams

Mumbai: Rs 2,421 per 10 grams

Kolkata: Rs 2,421 per 10 grams

Chennai: Rs 2,601 per 10 grams

With ongoing market volatility, consumers and investors are advised to keep track of daily price movements before making purchasing decisions.