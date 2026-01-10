Pongal 2026 Holidays from January 14 to 17 in Tamil Nadu!

Tamil Nadu is all set to welcome Pongal, the state’s most significant harvest festival, celebrated annually from January 14 to January 17. As preparations gain momentum, calls are growing louder for the state government to declare January 14, observed as Bogi Pongal, as an official holiday.

At present, the Tamil Nadu government has announced public holidays for January 15 (Thai Pongal), January 16 (Mattu Pongal and Thiruvalluvar Day), and January 17 (Kaanum Pongal and Uzhavar Day). However, no formal announcement has been made regarding a holiday on the opening day of the festival, leading to renewed appeals from various sections of the public.

Meanwhile, festive arrangements are in full swing across the state. The distribution of Pongal gift hampers and a cash assistance of ₹3,000 to ration card holders has already begun. The initiative was launched earlier this month, with Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurating the scheme at a ration shop in Chennai. The kits include essential items traditionally used during the festival.

Supporters of a January 14 holiday argue that declaring Bogi Pongal as a holiday would allow students and employees to enjoy five continuous days off, as January 18 falls on a Sunday. Educational institutions, in particular, would benefit from a longer break during the peak festive period. Despite the widespread demand, the government has yet to issue an official response on the matter.

Bogi Pongal marks the ceremonial start of the four-day festival and holds special cultural significance. It is traditionally associated with discarding old belongings and welcoming prosperity. This period also sees a large-scale movement of people from urban centres such as Chennai to their native towns and villages, as families come together to celebrate.

Pongal is one of the few times of the year when government offices, private establishments, factories, and many businesses remain closed, allowing families to reconnect and take part in traditional festivities without work commitments.

Pongal Holiday Schedule in Tamil Nadu

Thursday, January 15 – Thai Pongal (Public Holiday)

Friday, January 16 – Mattu Pongal / Thiruvalluvar Day (Public Holiday)

Saturday, January 17 – Kaanum Pongal / Uzhavar Day (Public Holiday)

Sunday, January 18 – Weekly Holiday

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