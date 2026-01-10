Prabhas’ The Raja Saab Hits Theatres, Draws Mixed Reactions from Audiences

Prabhas’ much-awaited Telugu horror-comedy The Raja Saab finally hit cinema screens today, January 9. Directed by Maruthi, the film follows the story of a man in search of his missing grandfather, a journey that leads him to a mysterious mansion haunted by a dark and sinister presence.

The film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Malavika Mohanan in prominent roles. Backed by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment, The Raja Saab has been mounted on a grand scale.

Soon after its release, audiences took to social media platform X to share their reactions, resulting in a wide range of opinions. Several fans praised the film for its entertainment value, visuals, and mass moments. One user described it as a fun horror entertainer with grand visuals, noting that Prabhas’ character transitions from light-hearted comedy to a powerful climax, with strong support from Sanjay Dutt. Another viewer called the film “massy, quirky, and entertaining,” adding that it offers a fresh take on the horror-comedy genre and delivers full-fledged theatrical fun.

Some cinephiles also appreciated Prabhas’ screen presence, calling his performance charismatic and stylish. A reviewer who rated the film 3.75 out of 5 suggested that tighter editing could have made the film crisper but still termed it a grand theatrical experience.

However, the film also received its share of criticism. A section of viewers expressed disappointment over the pacing and screenplay. One user rated the film 1 out of 5 stars, criticising its slow motion-heavy narrative, especially in the second half, and calling it a major letdown. Another review pointed out issues with the screenplay and dialogues, describing them as messy and forced, particularly the romantic track.

Echoing similar views, a viewer remarked that the film’s lengthy runtime of 189 minutes made it an exhausting watch, adding that despite Prabhas’ star power, The Raja Saab struggled due to an incoherent screenplay and uneven direction.

With sharply divided opinions pouring in, all eyes are now on how The Raja Saab performs at the box office in the coming days and whether word of mouth will influence its theatrical run.

#TheRajaSaabReview: Superhit 💥

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐#TheRajaSaab is a fun horror entertainer with grand visuals and mass moments. #Prabhas 's role starts with fun comedy & ends on a powerful high, brilliantly supported by #SanjayDutt. Simple story, but comedy & Climax action 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lz2glGC1Fo — RAJU DARLING SPIRIT ᴿᴱᴮᴱᴸᵂᴼᴼᴰ (@7799RAJU) January 9, 2026

#TheRajaSaab ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Massy, quirky, and entertaining 💥

Not your routine horror-comedy — this one actually feels fresh.#Prabhas carries the film with swag & punch,#SanjayDutt adds solid menace.

Big scale, loud moments, full theatre fun pic.twitter.com/YO8Ynf0fwQ — Sagar Talkies (@SagarTalkies) January 9, 2026

Raja saab Review | India’s Biggest Superstar Ki Sabse Badi Bakwaas Film? | Honest Review If someone hypnotised me, even then I couldn’t say this is a good movie.

And if you’re wondering why I’m speaking in slow motion — that’s because the entire film runs in slow motion…… pic.twitter.com/IMLAYVdbtK — Amit Bhatia (ABP News) (@amitbhatia1509) January 9, 2026

Raja saab Review | India’s Biggest Superstar Ki Sabse Badi Bakwaas Film? | Honest Review If someone hypnotised me, even then I couldn’t say this is a good movie.

And if you’re wondering why I’m speaking in slow motion — that’s because the entire film runs in slow motion…… pic.twitter.com/IMLAYVdbtK — Amit Bhatia (ABP News) (@amitbhatia1509) January 9, 2026

Prabhas seriously charged 100 crores for The Raja Saab ?

How is the fees justified?

The Screenplay was a mess, dialogues were cringe, romantic angle felt forced.

100 crores seriously? #TheRajaasaab pic.twitter.com/4zdinfXCYz — Yogi Baba Productions (@yogibabaprod) January 9, 2026