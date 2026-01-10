Prabhas’ Old Get-Up Finally Added to The Raja Saab

Prabhas’ much-anticipated film The Raja Saab, which hit theatres on January 9, has been receiving below-average responses from audiences and critics alike. The film failed to fully meet expectations, including among Prabhas’ fan base, many of whom expressed their disappointment on social media, with criticism largely directed at director Maruthi.

One of the major talking points among fans was the absence of certain scenes shown in the promotional trailers. Prabhas’ old-age get-up and a rooftop action sequence, both featured prominently in the promos, were missing from the theatrical version, leading to widespread discussion and demands for their inclusion.

Responding to the feedback, the makers have now decided to add the missing scenes to the film from Saturday evening onwards. Confirming the update, director Maruthi spoke at a media interaction and expressed gratitude to Prabhas for trusting him with the project.

“I usually complete my films within nine months, but The Raja Saab took nearly three years. My intention was to present Prabhas in a completely new avatar and attempt a different kind of subject,” Maruthi said.

Addressing the mixed response, the director noted that while some viewers appreciated the film’s mind-game narrative presented in a commercial format, others struggled to connect with it. “Many audiences felt the concept was fresh, and the final 40 minutes of the film have been receiving good appreciation across regions,” he added.

Maruthi further explained that experimenting with new themes was a conscious choice. “With a star like Prabhas, it would have been easy to make a routine commercial film. But new subjects need big stars to work, and Prabhas encouraged me to take that risk. Some intellectual audiences liked it, while others did not. Films like this need time, and the real result can be assessed only after ten days,” he said.

Confirming the addition of new footage, Maruthi revealed that approximately eight minutes of content has been inserted into the film. “From this evening, audiences can watch Prabhas’ old get-up and the rooftop action episode in theatres. Fans will enjoy his swag and see the real ‘Raja Saab’ in these scenes. We have also tightened the film based on audience feedback,” he stated.

Concluding the interaction, Maruthi urged audiences to enjoy the festive season and reiterated his gratitude toward Prabhas. He also mentioned that ticket prices will return to normal from Monday, adding that films with unconventional themes often take time to settle at the box office.