January 12 Bank Holiday or Not? Check RBI Schedule

As January moves forward, many people begin planning their week around bank schedules—especially those who need to complete important financial tasks. With no major festivals or government-declared events around this date, one common question arises: Is January 12 a bank holiday in India?

January 12 Is Not a Bank Holiday

January 12 falls on a regular working day for banks across India. Since there are no national celebrations, state-specific occasions, or RBI-listed holidays on this date, banks will operate as usual.

All major banking services, including:

Branch operations

Cash deposits and withdrawals

Cheque clearance

NEFT, RTGS, IMPS services

Locker facilities

will remain functional on this day.

Why January 12 Is a Normal Working Day

Bank holidays in India are determined by:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar

State-specific public holidays

National festivals

Since January 12 does not fall under any of these categories, the day continues as a standard business day for both public and private sector banks.

What About Monday?

The Monday following January 12 is also a regular working day. There are no festivals, state events, or special observances scheduled, so banks will function normally.

This ensures a smooth start to the workweek with uninterrupted banking services.

What Should Customers Keep in Mind?

Although January 12 is not a holiday, customers are advised to:

Complete large transactions early to avoid end-of-day delays

Use digital banking for faster services

Check state-wise notifications in case of any unexpected local holiday

However, no such special announcements are expected around this date.

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