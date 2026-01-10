YSRCP Files Police Complaint Against ABN, Andhra Jyothi Over YS Jagan Defamation

The YSR Congress Party has filed a formal complaint at the Tadepalli Police Station, seeking legal action against ABN Andhra Jyothy and its television channel ABN TV, accusing them of sustained defamatory coverage, distortion of facts and malicious debates allegedly aimed at character assassination of former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A party delegation led by SC Cell Working President Kommuri Kanaka Rao and Grievance Cell President Ankamreddy Narayana Murthy submitted the complaint along with documentary evidence. Addressing the media, the leaders said Radhakrishna, Managing Director of ABN, and journalist Venkatakrishna were specifically named in the complaint.

They said that two days ago, Jagan Mohan Reddy had elaborated on issues concerning the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, Bhogapuram Airport, industrial growth and the hardships faced by farmers in the capital region. However, ABN TV and Andhra Jyothi allegedly misrepresented his remarks, attributed statements he never made and misled viewers and readers.

According to the YSRCP, when Jagan highlighted the government’s neglect of farmers in the capital region, the channel and the newspaper twisted his statements and launched what it described as abusive and vindictive debates against him. Party leaders alleged that the debates were driven by personal animosity, marked by continuous vilification and amounted to a breakdown of journalistic ethics and an assault on democratic norms.

They questioned whether raising concerns about farmers who remain uncertain about the location of their allotted plots, or about the lack of visible development despite spending thousands of crores, could be construed as an offence. The leaders said such issues deserve serious public debate rather than personal attacks.

The YSRCP further alleged that instead of addressing these concerns, ABN and Andhra Jyothi responded with extreme verbal abuse, venomous commentary and deliberate misinformation, ignoring Jagan Mohan Reddy’s stature as a former Chief Minister and mass leader. They also drew attention to the continuing distress among farmers in the capital region, citing the recent death of a farmer, Ramarao, which they claimed was linked to agrarian distress.

Stating that the complaint was submitted with substantial evidence, the party demanded immediate legal action against those responsible. It also made it clear that the matter would be taken to the Press Council of India and pursued through legal channels if necessary.