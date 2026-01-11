OTT and Theatrical Releases This Week (Jan 9 to 14): Raja Saab, MSG, Freedom At Midnight 2, Taskaree And More

From big-ticket theatrical releases to binge-worthy streaming titles, this week’s entertainment slate has something for every kind of viewer. Superstars return to the big screen, popular franchises drop new seasons, and fresh stories arrive across major OTT platforms. Here’s a complete look at what’s releasing between January 9 and January 14.

De De Pyaar De 2

Streaming January 9 | Netflix

The romantic comedy sequel lands on OTT after its theatrical run. Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Ashish, with Rakul Preet Singh returning as Ayesha. This time, the spotlight shifts to Ayesha’s family in Chandigarh, where Ashish faces off against her progressive yet wary father, played by R. Madhavan, leading to a clash of egos and generations.

Freedom At Midnight – Season 2

Streaming January 9 | SonyLIV

The historical drama continues its adaptation of Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins’ celebrated book. Season 2 delves into the chaotic months following Independence, capturing the political upheaval, personal tragedies, and defining decisions that shaped post-Partition India.

Honeymoon Se Hatya

Streaming January 9 | ZEE5

This five-episode true-crime docudrama examines disturbing real-life cases where marriages turned deadly. The series traces how relationships that began with promise spiraled into obsession, manipulation, and murder.

Splitsvilla – Season 16

Streaming January 9 | JioHotstar

The popular reality show returns with a new twist. Contestants must choose between emotional connections and financial incentives, as the season revolves around the theme of “love versus money.”

People We Meet on Vacation

Streaming January 9 | Netflix

Based on Emily Henry’s bestselling novel, this romantic drama follows two longtime friends who reunite for one last holiday after a painful fallout. As they revisit shared memories, unresolved feelings resurface, forcing them to confront what they truly mean to each other.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

In Theatres January 12

A tribute to Chiranjeevi’s birth name, the film casts the megastar as a retired intelligence officer pulled back into danger when his past threatens his estranged family. Blending action and emotion, the film marks one of the most anticipated theatrical releases of the week.

The Raja Saab

In Theatres January 9

Directed by Maruthi, this fantasy horror-comedy stars Prabhas as a carefree man attempting to sell his ancestral home—only to discover it’s haunted by his grandfather’s spirit. What follows is a mix of supernatural chaos, humour, and family drama.

The Night Manager – Season 2

Streaming January 11 | Prime Video

Set years after the first season, the series moves beyond John le Carré’s novel with an original storyline. Tom Hiddleston returns as Jonathan Pine, who is drawn back into espionage after a chance encounter pulls him out of hiding.

Gimbap and Onigiri

Streaming January 12 | Netflix

This gentle cross-cultural romance follows a South Korean animation student in Japan who forms a bond with a former athlete working at a small eatery. Food, friendship, and quiet affection lie at the heart of this slice-of-life love story.

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web

Streaming January 14 | Netflix

Emraan Hashmi headlines this crime thriller as a customs officer stationed at Mumbai International Airport. Tasked with dismantling a global smuggling racket led by the elusive Bada Choudhary, the series blends investigation, action, and high-stakes national security drama.

Whether you’re heading to theatres for star-driven spectacles or staying in for a streaming marathon, this week’s releases promise a packed entertainment schedule.