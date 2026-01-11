Raja Saab Crosses 2 Million USD in North America: Strong at Box Office

Despite receiving mixed reviews, The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, has put up an impressive show in the North American market, crossing the $2 million mark. With extended shows and all the passes enabled, the film is steadily advancing towards the $3 million milestone.

Directed by Maruthi, the horror-fantasy entertainer features Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in key roles.

Prabhas appears in dual avatars, and his commanding big-screen presence continues to be a major draw, resonating strongly with fans and mass audiences. Trade circles believe that the ongoing Sankranti festive season, coupled with extended holidays, could further boost the film’s box office performance in the coming days.

The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Keerti Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory.