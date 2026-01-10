Stock Market, No Holiday on Jan 15, 2026, but Settlement Holiday for Civic Polls

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has confirmed that trading activities will continue as usual on January 15, 2026, but the day will be treated as a settlement holiday because of the municipal elections being conducted across Maharashtra. As a result, T+0 settlement number 2026511 will not be processed on that date.

This special settlement holiday follows the Maharashtra government’s decision to declare January 15 a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, aimed at ensuring smooth execution of local body elections. The holiday covers polling across 29 municipal corporations, which include key regions such as Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban, both governed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The state government issued the holiday notification under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, exercising powers delegated by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs since 1968. This legal provision allows the government to announce public holidays for administrative requirements, including elections.

The upcoming polls carry significant political weight as voters will elect representatives for the BMC, often regarded as one of India’s most powerful urban civic bodies, along with 28 other municipal corporations across the state. Polling will take place on January 15, and vote counting is scheduled for January 16.

The NSE has advised market participants to take note of the settlement schedule adjustment while confirming that all trading segments will function normally on the polling day.

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