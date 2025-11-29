KCR’s 2009 Hunger Strike: Revisiting the Pivotal Telangana Statehood Moment

The hunger strike launched by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) in 2009 remains one of the notable incidents in the Telangana statehood movement. The strike, aimed at pressuring the Central Government to initiate the process for forming a separate Telangana state, witnessed several significant developments between November 29 and December 9, 2009.

On 29 November 2009, KCR began travelling from Telangana Bhavan in Karimnagar to Siddipet, where he intended to start an indefinite hunger strike. Before reaching the venue, police stopped him at the Alugunur intersection and arrested him. He was then shifted to Khammam jail, where he continued his fast despite being in custody.

While in jail, KCR’s health began to deteriorate due to the prolonged hunger strike. As his condition worsened, authorities moved him to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Panjagutta, Hyderabad, for medical supervision. The situation drew attention at both state and national levels, with increasing public concern and protests emerging across various parts of Telangana.

After several days of mounting pressure and widespread demonstrations, the Central Government issued a statement on December 9, 2009, indicating a positive step towards initiating the process for Telangana statehood. Following this announcement, KCR ended his fast.

The sequence of events during the 2009 hunger strike is often cited as a crucial moment in the larger movement that eventually led to the formation of Telangana as a separate state in 2014.