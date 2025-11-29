December 2025 School Holidays in Odisha: Full List of Festival Breaks and Vacation Dates

Odisha schools will observe a limited but significant set of holidays in December 2025, primarily centred around the Christmas vacation and an important local religious observance. Unlike northern states that follow a longer winter recess, Odisha typically maintains a shorter holiday schedule focused around Christmas and New Year.

The holiday schedule is based on the Directorate of Secondary Education’s official circulars and the 2025–26 academic calendar.

Sesa Manabasa Gurubara (December 4, 2025)

The month begins with Sesa Manabasa Gurubara, a culturally significant day dedicated to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi. In many regions across Odisha, schools declare a holiday to allow families to participate in traditional rituals.

Christmas Vacation Begins (December 23, 2025)

The X-Mass / Winter Break for most government, private and Kendriya Vidyalaya schools officially begins on December 23, 2025. This marks the start of the festive week, allowing students to prepare for Christmas celebrations with their families.

Christmas Day (December 25, 2025)

Christmas Day, observed on December 25, is a mandatory public holiday across India. It forms the central day of the winter vacation in Odisha. Schools remain closed, and the holiday is celebrated widely in urban and rural areas alike.

End of Winter Break (December 31, 2025)

The Christmas vacation officially concludes on December 31, 2025, marking the end of the eight-day holiday period. Schools resume regular classes immediately after the New Year festivities.

School Reopening (January 1, 2026)

Schools across Odisha reopen on January 1, 2026, following the New Year’s Day break. Students return to prepare for upcoming academic schedules and assessments.

Key Highlights

Short, Fixed Holiday Duration

Odisha’s winter break is compact, lasting from December 23 to December 31, providing students with just over a week of rest.

Christmas Eve Covered Within Vacation

While December 24 is often listed as an optional holiday for government staff, schools already include this date within their winter break.

Academic Calendar Note

The School and Mass Education Department has earmarked 18 working days for December, keeping the month academically active until the final week.

Upcoming Exams in January 2026

Students should remember that Term-2 (Formative-2) examinations are typically scheduled in the first week of January. The December holiday period offers a useful opportunity for revision and final preparation.