KCR Returns to Hyderabad: BRS Plans Key Meeting on Defections, Panchayat Polls

Former Chief Minister of Telangana and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has returned to Hyderabad after a long stay at his Erravalli farmhouse, marking an important moment for the party during a politically sensitive period. Late Friday evening, sources confirmed that KCR reached his residence in Nandinagar, Banjara Hills, and is expected to resume active engagements with the party leadership.

According to senior BRS leaders, KCR will chair a crucial working group meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday. The meeting will be attended by MLAs, MPs, MLCs, constituency in-charges, and other key organisational leaders. Party insiders believe that the discussions may focus on recent defections from BRS to ruling and opposition parties, which have raised concerns among party cadres about organisational strength ahead of upcoming local body elections.

The agenda is likely to include chalking out a detailed strategy to retain grassroots presence, especially in districts where village-level leaders and elected representatives have shifted loyalties. With panchayat elections expected soon, the BRS is under pressure to evaluate candidate selection, campaign planning, and outreach to regain voter trust.

Political observers note that KCR’s extended absence from Hyderabad following his knee surgery and the Assembly election defeat had led to speculation about the future direction of the party. His return is seen as a signal that he intends to reassert control over internal affairs and consolidate the party base.

BRS leaders and cadres now await tomorrow’s meeting, which may set the tone for the party’s revival roadmap in Telangana’s evolving political landscape.