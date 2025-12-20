2025 Box Office Report: Tollywood Last, Hindi and Kannada Lead

The 2025 Indian box office landscape has revealed an unexpected shift in audience sentiment, with Telugu cinema slipping to the bottom among the major film industries in terms of gross earnings. This downturn marks a significant departure from recent years, when Tollywood consistently led pan-India revenue charts and set new commercial benchmarks.

Industry trackers note major gains for Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam releases, while Telugu films struggled to find strong nationwide traction.

Leading the year is Kannada industry’s Kantara: Chapter 1, which achieved an estimated worldwide gross between Rs 850–900 crore. Hindi cinema follows with a dominant run: Chhaava earned Rs 797.34 crore, Dhurandhar collected Rs 721.51 crore, and Saiyaara posted Rs 579.23 crore.

Tamil star vehicle Coolie secured Rank 5 with ticket sales estimated at Rs 514–675 crore. The list continues with War 2 (Hindi) at Rs 303.22 crore, Mahavatar Narsimha, a multilingual title, at Rs 300–325 crore, and Malayalam’s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra at Rs 300–303 crore.

The only Telugu film to enter the top ten is They Call Him OG, placing ninth with an approximate gross of Rs 293.65–300 crore. Despite this presence, distributors reported limited profitability due to high acquisition rates, indicating the film’s commercial performance fell short of expectations.

In contrast, regional cinema registered unprecedented success stories. Notably, Gujarati independent film Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahayate, produced on a reported Rs 50 lakh budget, amassed over Rs 110 crore, securing one of the most extraordinary ROI achievements in Indian film history.

With declining box office strength and increasing competition across industries, 2025 stands as a cautionary year for Tollywood—raising pressing questions about content strategy, market positioning, and domestic distribution economics.