Fighter Shiva Movie Review and Rating

Fighter Shiva is a Telugu action-thriller that blends cinema, crime, and aspiration into a gripping narrative. Released on December 19, 2025, the film marks an earnest attempt by director Prabhas Nimmala to present a clean, family-friendly thriller driven by suspense rather than excess.

Story

Shiva (Manikanth Kota) is a young man who dreams of becoming a film director. As part of his struggle to break into the industry, he approaches several producers, one of whom asks him to come up with a demo film. Shiva shoots a demo with honest intent, unaware that it will soon change his life.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating a drug supply network. During interrogation, officials stumble upon crucial clues hidden within Shiva’s demo footage—visuals that unintentionally capture evidence related to drug trafficking. Though Shiva has no direct connection to the crime, suspicion falls on him. The rest of the story revolves around whether Shiva can prove his innocence and whether his long-cherished dream of becoming a director finally comes true.

Performances

Manikanth Kota delivers a confident and convincing performance as Shiva. Despite being an early film in his career, he carries the role with maturity and restraint, portraying both ambition and vulnerability effectively. His screen presence suggests promise for the future.

Aira (Arya) Bansal performs well as the female lead, portraying an aspiring actress with sincerity. The chemistry between the lead pair works naturally and adds emotional balance to the otherwise tense narrative.

Sunil, in a police role, brings much-needed weight and authority to the investigation scenes. Supporting actors Vikas Vashistha, Meesala Lakshman, and Abhay Bethiganti perform capably within their respective roles, contributing to the film’s overall coherence.

Technical & Direction

Director Prabhas Nimmala handles the crime-thriller genre with clarity. The screenplay remains engaging, with a steady flow of suspense that keeps viewers guessing about what comes next. The character design—especially for Shiva and the police—is thoughtful and grounded.

The film benefits from neat editing by R.M. Vishwanath Kuchanpally, with no unnecessary scenes dragging the narrative. The runtime feels crisp and purposeful. Music and background score by Gautham Raviram stand out as a major plus, enhancing both emotional and tension-driven moments.

Production values are solid, with producers Narasimha Goud and Ramesh Unnam ensuring quality without visible compromises.

Verdict

Fighter Shiva is a decent, engaging crime thriller that works well for family audiences. With no vulgarity and a consistent sense of suspense, the film manages to keep viewers invested till the end. While it may not reinvent the genre, its sincere performances, gripping screenplay, and neat execution make it a respectable and entertaining watch.

Overall: A decent thriller with suspense and promise

Rating: 2.5/5