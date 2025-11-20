KTR to Be Arrested in Formula E Case? Telangana Governor Clears ACB Chargesheet

Former Telangana IT Minister and BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) is facing the possibility of arrest after Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma approved the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (ACB) charge sheet against him in the Formula E Race case.

KTR has been accused of allegedly misusing ₹54.88 crore of public funds during his tenure as a minister. As per reports, the Governor granted approval for the charge sheet two days ago.

The ACB had submitted its prosecution request accusing KTR of alleged fund misuse on September 9, 2025, to the Telangana government. Between January and July 2025, KTR appeared twice before the ACB as part of the formal inquiry.

Once the ACB officially files the charge sheet, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will examine the details and proceed with its own petition for prosecution in the Formula E case. Officials clarified that the Governor’s latest approval does not affect the ED’s existing plea.

Reacting strongly to the development, BRS MLA Harish Rao described the move as politically motivated.

“It is despicable for Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who holds a Constitutional position, to attempt to silence voices that question him,” Harish Rao wrote on X.

The Siddipet MLA asserted that what he called “fragile cases” against KTR will not deter the BRS working president.