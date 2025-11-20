CCRAS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Now at ccras.nic.in

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) has officially released the Staff Nurse Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2025 today, November 20. Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official website — ccras.nic.in.

To access the admit card, candidates must log in using their registration number and password or date of birth. The document includes key information such as the exam centre, date, shift timing, and other important instructions for the computer-based test (CBT).

CCRAS Exam Schedule 2025

The CBT for Group B and C posts, including Staff Nurse, will be held from November 24 to 28 and will resume from December 2 to 4, 2025.

For Group A posts, shortlisted candidates will also need to appear for an interview following the CBT.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 394 vacancies across Group A, B, and C categories, of which 14 positions are for Staff Nurses.

Earlier, on November 17, CCRAS released the city intimation slip, allowing candidates to check their allotted exam city in advance. The online application window for this recruitment was open from August 1 to September 22, 2025.

How to Download CCRAS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025

Visit the official CCRAS website: ccras.nic.in

Click on the link for ‘Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025’

Enter your registration number and password/date of birth

Click Submit to view your admit card

Download and take a printout for the exam day

Verify all details including the exam date, centre, and shift timing

Candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions mentioned on the admit card and reach the exam venue well in advance. For the latest updates and notifications, candidates should regularly visit the official CCRAS website.