2026 Holidays Calendar: Month-Wise Holiday Planner and Long Weekend Guide To Travel

A detailed long-weekend calendar for 2026 is making the rounds on social media, especially among travel enthusiasts looking to plan well ahead. The chart outlines festival breaks, strategic leave combinations, and ideal travel windows across the year, helping people secure affordable flights and hotels before prices peak.

Why the 2026 Long-Weekend Chart Matters

The calendar circulating on X has quickly gained traction. By highlighting how one or two optional leave days can extend short breaks into mini-vacations, it enables travellers to map out their holidays early and take advantage of low-cost bookings.

Month-by-Month Long Weekend Breakdown for 2026

January: Festive Start to the Year

The year begins with a long stretch from January 1–4, as New Year’s Day falls on a Thursday. Taking Friday off turns it into a four-day weekend.

January 14: Makar Sankranti

Later in the month, another holiday cluster appears from January 23–26, combining Vasant Panchami, the weekend, and Republic Day.

February: Mid-Month Pause

February 15: Mahashivratri provides a single-day break.

February 28: Connects directly into the Holi week that follows.

March: A Month Full of Festivals

March starts on a Sunday, and with Holi on March 3, the last weekend of February rolls into a four-day holiday block.

March 20–22: Eid al-Fitr weekend

A longer break emerges from March 26–31, with Ram Navami on Thursday. One optional leave on Friday, followed by the weekend and Mahavir Jayanti on Monday, extends the holiday window.

April: Good Friday Weekend

April 3–5: Good Friday merges into the weekend for a three-day break.

May: Buddha Purnima Weekend

May 1–3: Buddha Purnima ensures another long weekend early in the month.

June: Muharram Break

June 26–29: The Muharram period creates a four-day weekend.

July: Rath Yatra Extension

July 16–19: Rath Yatra on Thursday, followed by a recommended leave on Friday and the weekend.

August: Festivals in a Row

A packed holiday line-up from August 25–30 includes:

August 25: Milad-un-Nabi

August 26: Onam

August 28: Raksha Bandhan

Adding a leave day in between turns this into a long, continuous vacation window.

September: Two Mini Breaks

Two short holiday clusters appear this month:

September 4–6: Janmashtami weekend

September 12–14: Weekend extending into Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday

October: Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra Weeks

October 2–4: Gandhi Jayanti before the weekend

A longer getaway is possible from October 17–20, created by the weekend, an optional leave on Monday, and Dussehra.

November: Guru Nanak Jayanti Break

November 21–24: Weekend plus a Monday leave ending with Guru Nanak Jayanti on Tuesday.

December: Christmas Weekend

December 25–27: Christmas offers a ready-made long weekend to close out the year.

Early Planning = Cheaper Travel

With the 2026 long-weekend schedule circulating months ahead, travellers now have an easy way to map out vacations, apply for leave strategically, and secure affordable bookings well before demand surges.