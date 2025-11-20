Rajamouli in Trouble for Hurting Hindu Sentiments: Raja Singh Joins Chorus in Varanasi Row

The controversy surrounding filmmaker SS Rajamouli has intensified, with Telangana MLA T. Raja Singh becoming the latest political figure to criticise the director. Raja Singh, known for his strong views on religious issues, accused Rajamouli of “double standards” and urged him to openly declare whether he is an atheist instead of offering vague or indirect statements.

Speaking to the media, Raja Singh said that if Rajamouli truly does not believe in God, then he should be transparent about it rather than “beating around the bush” in interviews. He went a step further and called on members of the Hindu community to boycott Rajamouli’s films entirely. According to the MLA, the director has earned massive commercial success by making films connected to Hindu deities and mythology, yet continues to distance himself from religious beliefs in public discussions.

Raja Singh also demanded an apology from the legendary filmmaker and questioned whether Rajamouli made those comments merely to promote his upcoming film Varanasi. Singh questioned how someone who profits from culturally rooted stories could refuse to acknowledge faith, stating that it creates confusion and sends a contradictory message to audiences. His comments come at a time when Rajamouli is already facing criticism online for past statements about mythology, faith and cinema.

This renewed attack has added fuel to an ongoing debate about whether filmmakers owe ideological clarity to the audience, especially when their work draws heavily from cultural or religious themes. Rajamouli, who generally avoids political controversies, has not responded to Raja Singh’s comments.

With the issue gaining traction on social media, the filmmaker may face continued pressure in the coming days, as supporters and critics engage in heated discussions over artistic freedom, personal belief and cultural accountability.