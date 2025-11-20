Sankranti Holidays 2026: 9 Days Announced in AP, Telangana to Follow Suit

Students in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can look forward to a festive break soon, as schools prepare for the Sankranti holidays 2026. Andhra Pradesh has already released its academic calendar, providing clarity on the holiday schedule, while Telangana is expected to issue its notification shortly.

Andhra Pradesh Finalises 9-Day Sankranti Break

The AP School Education Department has confirmed that the Sankranti vacation will run from January 10 to January 18, 2026, giving students a total of nine days off. Schools will reopen on January 19, 2026, after the festival break.

Telangana Expected to Follow Similar Dates

In Telangana, schools are likely to observe the festival holidays from January 10 to January 15, 2026, amounting to a six-day break. However, the official government order is still awaited.

The Sankranti holidays will be applicable to both government and private schools in both states.

Additional January 2026 Holidays

Apart from the Sankranti vacation, students can look forward to two more key holidays in January:

January 23 – Vasant Panchami / Saraswati Puja / Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

January 26 – Republic Day

These extra breaks will add more festive cheer, giving students more time to celebrate with their families.