ICSI CSEET November 2025 Results Out: Download Marksheet at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially released the CSEET November 2025 session results today, November 20, 2025. Candidates can now access and download their CSEET November 2025 e-Result-cum-Marks Statement through the official website.

The marksheet download link is active on icsi.edu, where students can log in using their application number and date of birth to view and print their scorecard. A direct link is also available on this page for quick access.

Direct Link: CSEET Result November 2025 – Click Here

How to Download ICSI CSEET November 2025 Marksheet

Follow the steps below to download your Result-cum-Marks Statement: