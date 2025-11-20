South Indian OTT Releases Nov 18-24: Bison, Nadu Center, The Family Man 3, and More!

If you’re looking for something new to stream, this week’s South Indian OTT lineup has plenty to choose from. From high-energy sports dramas to chill coming-of-age stories, political thrillers to romantic tales, the offerings span genres and moods.

Bison (Netflix, from 21 Nov)

This Tamil-language sports drama stars Dhruv Vikram and traces the journey of a gifted kabaddi player navigating caste barriers and rural violence. With strong performances and socially charged storytelling, Bison promises intensity and motivation.

Nadu Center (JioHotstar, from 20 Nov)

This feel-good coming-of-age series follows a 17-year-old basketball prodigy who is expelled from an elite school and must rebuild his identity at a disciplined government institution. Leadership, friendship and second chances make it a strong pick for the weekend.

Vikkatakavi (ZEE5, from 14 Nov)

For viewers who love slow-burn mysteries, Vikkatakavi is set in the 1970s rural landscape and revolves around a detective probing bizarre memory-loss cases that hint at deep political and aristocratic secrets.

Shades of Life (ManoramaMAX, from 21 Nov)

An anthology drama showcasing multiple stories from a remote village, including a father searching for his stolen daughter’s savings and a migrant labourer fighting to gift his child a puppy. Emotional realism meets rural storytelling.

Avihitham (JioHotstar, from 14 Nov)

A Malayalam comedy-drama with a social punch, Avihitham satirizes moral policing in small-town Kerala. Witty, meaningful and layered, it’s a smart pick for viewers who enjoy insightful humour.

Poyyamozhi (ManoramaMAX / Simply South, from 14 Nov)

Screened at Cannes and now streaming, this psychological thriller follows a young man trekking through a forest with a mysterious guide, only to realise something much darker awaits. Intense, atmospheric and riveting.

K‑Ramp (Aha, from 15 Nov)

A lighter romance this time, starring Kiran Abbavaram, the film explores a relationship between a privileged young man and a woman dealing with PTSD. Emotionally rich and quietly impactful.

This diverse slate proves that South Indian content is more varied than ever and ready for your OTT watchlist. Pick your genre, tune in and enjoy the streaming weekend.